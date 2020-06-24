City firm develops technology to ease passenger concerns over public transport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway headquartered company has launched a new app in the UK that aims to ease passenger concerns about using public transport.

Cityswift, based at Prospect Hill, has worked with the Go-Ahead Group to develop the When2Travel technology tool which provides bus users with dynamic information about bus loads.

The CitySwift bus data engine allows When2Travel to use artificial intelligence to predict how many passengers will use a bus service at a specific date and time.

This helps to inform journey choices at a time when the on-board capacity of buses is severely restricted by the need to maintain social distancing.

Simple, colour-coded versions of bus timetables can be viewed on the When2Travel website.

The data is continually updated, based on actual use, helping to provide predictions for the days and weeks ahead, while accounting for influential variables such as the reopening of shops and schools.

When2Travel was deployed across all Go-Ahead’s UK bus companies, outside of London, in time for the reopening of non-essential retail on June 15th.