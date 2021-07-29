City exhibition explores lockdown experience of children with long-term health conditions

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An exhibition has been launched in the city to explore the experiences of children with long-term health conditions during lockdown.

“Our World in a Window” saw children aged between 9 and 12 years old work with national charity Helium Arts to produce animations, artwork and sculptures.

Their works range from tinfoil and claymation characters to foam sculptures and hand-drawn illustrations.

The project aimed to bring the children’s lockdown experiences to life in unique and imaginative ways, showing their persistence and creativity in the face of adversity.

The exhibition is currently on display at Galway City Library until August 4th, and will also visit Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny, Limerick and Longford.