City event to promote Galways female scientists

Twelve of Galway’s female scientists are to speak about their groundbreaking research at a public event in the city this weekend. (29/6)

It’s part of the global Soapbox Science initiative which aims to provide a public platform for promoting women scientists and their work.

The scientists will take to their soap boxes and speak about their research in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine.

Some of the topics that will be covered are ‘monitoring our oceans from space’, enhancing farming using insects’ and ‘the internet as a force for good’.

The event – organised by NUI Galway – will take place at the Spanish Arch from 12 until 3 this Saturday afternoon.

