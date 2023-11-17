Galway Bay FM

17 November 2023

City event to highlight access issues to cultural spaces for teenagers with physical health conditions

City event to highlight access issues to cultural spaces for teenagers with physical health conditions

Helium Arts is hosting a “Youth Showcase” in Galway, featuring artworks by teenagers with lifelong physical health conditions.

They aim to highlight access issues to local cultural spaces.

The exhibition is part of the TUCLA Festival and is running online until December 1st.

However, a “Sharing Day” will take place tomorrow (Sat Nov 18) in the city’s Portershed to allow in-person viewing.

CEO and Artistic Director at Helium Arts, Helene Hugel, believes that, through art, teenagers can express their experiences with their conditions.

