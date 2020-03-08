City event to celebrate International Women’s Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special public event will be held in the city tomorrow to acknowledge International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women – while also calling for more action on gender equality.

This year the campaign theme is #EachForEqual – an equal world is an enabled world.

Tomorrow’s event is organised by Business and Professional Women’s Club Galway and will take place at the Ardilaun Hotel at 7:30pm.

Lecturer at NUI Galway and practitioner in Human Rights Law, Dr. Maeve O’Rourke will be among the speakers.

