City event on impact of planned legislation for short term lets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Self-catering accommodation owners, managers and agents are being urged to attend an information event in the city next week about new legislation.

Last year, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy announced that all short-term let properties in Ireland would require specific planning permission.

The Irish Self Catering Federation says this could have major ramifications for the economy and tourism in Galway.

An information and networking event to discuss the proposed changes will take place from 7pm to 9pm next Monday at the Maldron Hotel at Sandy Road in the city.