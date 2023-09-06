City event celebrates 30 years of social inclusion and community action through Pobal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An event took place in the city today to celebrate 30 years of social inclusion and community action through Pobal.

Pobal works with Government to ensure delivery of social inclusion programmes and schemes, to benefit communities and vulnerable or marginalised people.

But the focus of today’s event wasn’t Pobal itself – but the local groups across Galway working tirelessly to improve their areas.

They’re too numerous to mention, but include childcare providers, age action activists, Traveller and immigrant groups, social enterprises and charities.

David Nevin spoke to CEO of Pobal, Anna Shakespeare at the Ardilaun Hotel.

Photo credit- Ardilaun Hotel