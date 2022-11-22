City estate agent says rental crisis across Galway “even worse” than figures show

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A city estate agent says the rental crisis across Galway is, in reality, even worse than the figures suggest.

It’s as the latest Daft.ie report shows rents in Galway City rose by 16 percent in the past year, with the average rent in the county now 12 percent higher.

Fergal Leonard of DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard says 9 times out of 10, they don’t even advertise rental properties online as waiting lists are so high.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, he said the latest figures barely touch just how bad the situation really is,