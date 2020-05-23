City driver detected almost double the speed limit as part of national crackdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have detected over a thousand vehicles speeding as part of a 24-hour crackdown – including a city driver who was travelling almost twice the legal speed limit.

A total of 126 thousand vehicles were checked as part of National Slow Down Day, which ran between 7am yesterday and 7am this morning.

In Galway City, one driver was detected doing almost 95km/h in a 50km zone on the N6 at Ballinfoile.

Another driver was clocked at 76km/h in a 50km zone on the R336 at Furbo – while a driver in Ballinasloe was detected travelling at 73km/h in a 50km zone at Deerpark.

Other top speeds detected in Galway included a driver travelling 142km/h in a 120km zone on the M6 between Oranmore and Carnmore.

While a motorist was also clocked driving at 114km/h in a 100km zone on the N84 near Corrandulla.

Nationally, two drivers were caught going more than 200km/h – one was detected doing 201km/h on the M8 at Cashel in county Tipperary, while another was caught on the M50.