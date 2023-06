Galway Bay fm newsroom – A driver has been caught driving at 111km/h in a 50 zone on the N6 at Ballinfoyle.

A Garda Roads Policing operation was in place over the past week, including over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

There was one fatal collision on our roads during that time, and 12 serious collisions took place that resulted in 12 serious and life-threatening injuries.

Of the 700,000 vehicles checked for speeding, over 2,600 motorists were driving over the limit.