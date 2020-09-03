City Direct to resume bus services to west of the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Direct is to resume its bus services to the west of the city on Route 411 from Monday.

Last month, an online petition was launched calling for public transport to be re-established along the routes from Cappagh Road to Eyre Square via Salthill, Westside and the Galway Retail Park and from Barna to Eyre Square via Lombard Street.

In a statement, the private operator says services will run from 7am to 9.15pm daily from Monday.

Managing Director of the firm Glen Ward says it’s been six months since the service was operating due to the impact of COVID 19.