City Direct to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss future of 411 bus service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Direct will hold an internal meeting tomorrow lunchtime to discuss the future of its 411 bus service.

In an email seen by Galway Bay FM news, the public transport company said it will be holding the meeting and thereafter will it announce any changes to its bus services via the company’s website.

City Direct has confirmed that the 411 service, from Cappagh Road to Eyre Square, will continue up to an including tomorrow, Friday October 23rd.

The company has also stated that it has applied for emergency funding from the National Transport Authority to recommence routes 410 in Salthill, 412 in Knocknacarra and 414 in Barna.

It comes as the company suspended all it’s services for several months, during the first lockdown, and only began running the 411 service again in September.

City Councillor Niall McNelis says the continuation of all these routes is vital for people in city and particularily for those who use the services to commute across town to work everyday.