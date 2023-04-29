City digital marketing firm nominated for three European awards

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A city-based digital marketing firm has been nominated for three major European Awards.

Adhere Digital, based in the West End, will contest three categories at the European Search Awards 2023 in Portugal in May.

The categories are Best Small PPC Agency and Best Use of Search – as well as the Rising Star award, contested by Gráinne Harte.

Adhere Digital is also the only firm in the West to have a Premier Partnership with Google.

Managing Director Paul Walsh says that’s very significant.