City demonstration to join calls for climate justice

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A climate justice demonstration will be held in the city later today.

Demonstrators are set to assemble at the Town Hall at 1 this afternoon, and march to Eyre Square.

The march will conclude at Spanish Arch.

Activists are calling for a net-zero carbon emissions Ireland by 2030 and for justice for climate refugees.

Organisers say the march will be carried out in a safe, socially distanced manner and masks are mandatory.

Event organiser is Cian Mortimer – he says the event aims to highlight the fact that climate issues haven’t disappeared…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…