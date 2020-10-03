City demonstration to join calls for climate justice

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A climate justice demonstration will be held in the city later today.
Demonstrators are set to assemble at the Town Hall at 1 this afternoon, and march to Eyre Square.
The march will conclude at Spanish Arch.
Activists are calling for a net-zero carbon emissions Ireland by 2030 and for justice for climate refugees.
Organisers say the march will be carried out in a safe, socially distanced manner and masks are mandatory.
Event organiser is Cian Mortimer – he says the event aims to highlight the fact that climate issues haven’t disappeared…
To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…