Galway Bay fm newsroom – 50 new cybersecurity jobs are coming to Platform 94 in Mervue, formally the Galway Technology Centre.

The well-known GTC rebranded last week, to reflect the centre’s new vision and its wide reach across the West.

US company, Centripetal is opening a European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence at the centre, with new staff moving into the centre by September.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chief Marketing Officer, Dave Silke describes the type of work they will be doing: