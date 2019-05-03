City councils spends €700,000 to tackle poverty and social inclusion in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Local Community Development Committee has launched its annual report for 2018 which shows almost 700 thousand euro was spent on tackling poverty.

The LCDC is a committee made up of representatives from local government and local development sectors, and is responsible for the management of local and community development funding.

The report outlines all funding provided through various programmes around the city.

Galway City Partnership delivered almost 650 thousand euro in funding to tackle poverty and social exclusion in the city last year, through the Community Activation Programme.

While over 235 thousand euro was awarded to 40 projects under the Community Enhancement Programme and Mens Shed funding.