City councillors vote down proposal for election poster ban

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have blocked a proposal which would have seen a ban on widespread election postering ahead of the local elections in May.

Fine Gael councillor Pearce Flannery brought the motion before City Hall last evening calling for a voluntary code to be signed by candidates at nomination stage.

The proposal would have involved a voluntary declaration to desist from postering in areas other than those specifically designated.

Under the protocol, this would have involved one outdoor designated area in each ward along with equal space at City Hall.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane was one of many to oppose the motion stating posters are an integral part of any election campaign and a ban would put new candidates at a serious disadvantage.

Five councillors supported the motion with 12 voting against and the motion was defeated.

