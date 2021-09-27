City Councillors to vote on controversial plan for Salthill Prom cycle-way

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Galway city councillors will vote this afternoon on controversial proposals to bring a temporary cycle-way to Salthill

Galway Cycling campaign, Galway Urban Greenway Alliance, Knocknacarra Bike Bus and East of the Corrib Bike Bus are calling on councillors to support their bid to bring a two-way cycle-way from Grattan Road to Knocknacarra Road running along the Prom.

The campaign groups say the infrastructure should be trialed for six months to determine its viability.

The plan has raised concerns over the impact on local business with the feared loss of over 200 car parking spaces.

City councillors are set to vote on the proposal at a meeting this afternoon.