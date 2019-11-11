City councillors to debate draft budget for 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors are set to debate the budget for 2020 at a special meeting this afternoon.

The draft budget provides for expenditure of over €99 million.

This represents an increase of over 13% on the 2019 budgeted figure.

The proposed draft budget for 2020 has been compiled on the basis of no proposed increases in rates or Local Property Tax.

The additional expenditure is funded through grant funding, transfers from existing reserves and increased rates income from new and increased commercial property valuations.

In the draft, commercial rates are set to bring in over €37m in revenue income.

The Chief Executive’s report states the draft budget has a particular focus on housing, a range of transport related interventions, public realm improvements, developing the city’s recreational facilities, new sport infrastructure, climate action measures and the delivery of Galway 2020.

The city’s 18 councillors will gather at City Hall at 3 to discuss the draft.