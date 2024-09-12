City councillors set to vote on Dublin Road cemetery before end of year

Share story:

Galway City councillors are set to vote on the Dublin Road cemetery development before the year is out.

At a meeting this week councillors were shown the design, which has now entered public consultation as part of the planning process.

The plans call for 350 trees to be planted, providing privacy for almost 3,000 burial plots, of which half will be traditional graves with the remaining fit for urn burials.

Concerns have been raised around parking and traffic flow – however officials claim the 112 parking spaces provided will be enough, even during peak hours.

Speaking to our reporter Chris Benn, Fianna Fáil Councilor John Connolly outlined the process for public submissions.