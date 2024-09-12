Galway Bay FM

12 September 2024

~1 minutes read

City councillors set to vote on Dublin Road cemetery before end of year

Share story:
City councillors set to vote on Dublin Road cemetery before end of year

Galway City councillors are set to vote on the Dublin Road cemetery development before the year is out.

At a meeting this week councillors were shown the design, which has now entered public consultation as part of the planning process.

The plans call for 350 trees to be planted, providing privacy for almost 3,000 burial plots, of which half will be traditional graves with the remaining fit for urn burials.

Concerns have been raised around parking and traffic flow – however officials claim the 112 parking spaces provided will be enough, even during peak hours.

Speaking to our reporter Chris Benn, Fianna Fáil Councilor John Connolly outlined the process for public submissions.

Share story:

Councillor welcomes enhanced Gort-Loughrea bus route but says more city services needed

A local councillor says it’s positive there will be enhanced bus services between Gort and Loughrea, but more city services are still needed. TFI Lo...

Supermacs owner Pat McDonagh says Galway would be 'laughing stock' if tourism tax is introduced

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says Galway city would be a ‘laughing stock’ if it introduces a tourism tax. At a meeting this week, local council...

County Galway now qualifies for Rent Pressure Zone status

County Galway now qualifies for Rent Pressure Zone status, according to a new report. Rent Pressure Zones are parts of the country where rents are highest...

Mayor of Straubing, Germany, eager to visit Tuam as part of Town Twinning

The Mayor of Straubing in Germany is eager to pay a visit to Tuam, as part of the twinning relationship between the two towns. That’s what was relay...