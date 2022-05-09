City councillors set to receive report on Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is welcoming the planned publication of a report later this month on the Galway 2020 Capital of Culture project.

The report is to be made available to Galway City Councillors at the end of May, with the Galway 2020 board set to come before the council on June 13th.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers argues the general public needs to see how money allocated by businesses and taxpayers was spent.

Last year, a review of Galway’s European Capital of Culture designation found 87% of funds for the project came from the public purse.

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s report said this was contrary to a Government decision that Exchequer funding for Galway 2020 would not exceed 50%.

Despite encountering significant setbacks due to the pandemic, Galway 2020 has previously stated a huge amount was achieved, reflecting the creativity and resilience in Galway’s creative community.

It has also stated the onset of the pandemic meant that the funding model of the project was impacted.

Councillor Cheevers believes many details including expenses need to be made public…

More on Galway Bay fm news