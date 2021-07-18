City Councillors set to discuss varying basic rate of local property tax

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – City Councillors will discuss whether to vary the local property tax for 2022 when they meet tomorrow.

Last month, Galway city council invited submissions from the public on the potential effects of varying the basic rate of LPT.

Three submissions were received.

The recommendation from the majority of the Corporate Policy Group is for no increase or decrease to the tax.

The Finance Act 2012 makes provision that elected members of a local authority may pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of LPT by a percentage known as the local adjustment factor.

Members may set a local adjustment factor to raise or reduce the rate by up to 15% or can decide not to adjust the basic rate.

The matter will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow.