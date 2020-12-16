City councillors rubber stamp next phase of Sandy Road and Dyke Road regeneration plan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have rubber stamped the progression of the next key phase of the proposed regeneration of Sandy Road and Dyke Road.

The matter was discussed at this week’s meeting held at Leisureland where the proposed project initiation route map was presented.

The meeting heard all key steps in the proposed processes will come before the city council for decision at each appropriate stage.

This backing means the Land Development Agency can now progress to design phase and work towards developing planning applications.

The Sandy Road project would see the creation of a major new city neighbourhood with a planned 1000 housing units, using over 8 and a half hectares of land along Sandy road.

The aim of the Dyke Road project would see the LDA manage a planning application for a phased mixed use city centre development comprising affordable housing, commercial space and public realm space.

City councillor Donal Lyons proposed the projects proceed to stage three which will culminate in planning applications…

