City councillors likely to spend 18 months renting hotel rooms for meetings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors are likely to spend the next 18 months hosting their monthly meeting in hotel function rooms.

It’s because the council chamber at City Hall has been deemed a health and safety risk due to an antiquated ventilation system that dates back four decades.

A meeting at the Connacht Hotel this week heard it would cost up to €2m to purchase and install a modern system that meets the accepted guidelines.

Councillors were advised that since City Hall is moving to Crown Square next year, it wouldn’t make sense to invest that level of money.

Councillor Alan Cheevers thinks renting hotel rooms is a waste of taxpayers money – and they can’t keep doing it for another two years.