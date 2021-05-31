City councillors invited to attend community group meeting on development plan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors are invited to participate in a meeting to discuss Galway’s development plan tomorrow (June 1).

The online meeting is led by Galway City Community Network – a network of 150 community, voluntary and environmental groups.

The plan sets out a blueprint for the city’s development from 2023 to 2029.

The first stage in the process involving the ‘pre-draft’ involved eight weeks of public consultation from early January to early March.

GCCN held a series of 14 workshops earlier this year aimed at facilitating participation with the pre-draft consultation process and recorded an attendance of over 400 people.

The Chief Executive’s report will be a key focus point at tomorrow’s meeting as well as recommendations collated from various community, voluntary and environmental sectors.