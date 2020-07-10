City councillors eagerly await planning report for floodlighting at Cappagh Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors are set to receive a planning report from officials later this month on a plan for the provision of floodlighting at Cappagh Park.

The Part 8 planning process kicked off in March but was delayed due to COVID 19.

The deadline for public submissions expired on June 17th.

It’s hoped a detailed planning report for the long awaited development will be presented to councillors at a meeting this month

It follows a long-running impasse between the local authority and Knocknacarra Football Club after the club was ordered to remove temporary lighting last November.

Councillor John Connolly says COVID 19 has interrupted the sporting pursuits of children in all clubs and all supporting infrastructure is vital at this time.

He says it’s imperative the plan moves forward if there is any hope to have lighting in place for the autumn/winter season.

