City councillors condemn death threat sent to Chief Executive over Cappagh Park floodlights controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have condemned a death threat made against the Chief Executive of Galway City Council over the ongoing call for floodlights at Cappagh Park.

Brendan McGrath revealed to the council chamber he received a letter which wrote: “Death to you and your family, Mr. McGrath”.

It’s after the local authority ordered Knocknacarra Football Club to remove temporary lighting at Cappagh Park leaving 900 children without a winter training facility.

All councillors present at the chamber condemned the attack and the city chief said he understands the letter came from a small minority of people.

The Chief Executive confirmed he did not report the issue to Gardaí, saying he shredded the letter because that is what it deserved.

Ahead of the meeting, a large group of peaceful protestors gathered outside City Hall in a call to provide lighting, while city officials later confirmed the local authority will not permit the reinstallation of temporary lighting on legal grounds.