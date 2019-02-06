City councillors argue regional spatial and economic strategy does not reflect Galway as regional growth centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have argued that the draft regional spatial and economic strategy for the Northern and Western Regional Assembly does not adequately reflect Galway as a regional growth centre.

Councillors held a workshop to discuss the draft this week ahead of the closing date for submissions this Friday.

While Sligo and Letterkenny got due recognition in the document, however the role of Galway as a key economic driver didn’t have the required recognition.

Galway, as the only city on the western seaboard, is the only city designated on the regional spatial and economic strategy.

The workshop also generated debate around city boundaries with a proposal put forward for an extension of the Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan to include Moycullen and Athenry.

It was also argued that Galway Harbour requires more emphasis in the document.

The submission concludes that the economic value and potential of the city needs to be further emphasised in the document.