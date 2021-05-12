City councillors angry over delayed demolition of former Corrib Great Southern Hotel

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have been expressing their anger over the delayed demolition of the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel on the East side of the city

Demolition works, at the Dublin Road site, were due to get underway in December but were later postponed due to public health restrictions on construction services.

During a discussion on what the lifting of COVID-19 restriction would mean for services in the city, Social Democrat Councillor Owen Hanley asked the Executive if the Corrib Great Southern demolition would recommence given the return of other construction activity.

It was a major issue for Councillors from the East Ward with several of them seeking clarification on when the site would be cleared.

Independent Councillor Declan McDonnell asked the Executive if it’s true that the Local Authority was before the courts regarding the planned demolition works recently.

In response Director of Services for Housing Dermot Mahon confirmed that there is a case before the courts concerning the site and said he could not comment further.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mike Crowe challenged Mr Mahon to give Councillors a timeline for when they can expect progress and after a heated back and forth between the pair Mr Mahon reiterated that he could not speak to a case that is before the courts.

He added that he would provide an update as soon as he’s in a position to do so.