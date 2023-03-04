City Councillor welcomes recommendation for Council to hold debate on existing city boundary.

A recommendation from City Council CEO Brendan McGrath for the City Council to hold a debate on the existing boundary between the administrative areas of Galway City and County Council has been welcomed by City West Fianna Fail Councillor John Connolly.

In 2015, the expert group established by the government to assess the arrangement of local government in Galway assessed the option of a boundary extension of the city.

In their conclusions the expert group recognised that a boundary extension would reflect the reality of the growth of the city and it could strengthen the city in terms of its ability to promote economic and social development.

Councillor John Connolly spoke to John Mulligan on the matter earlier today.