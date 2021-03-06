City Councillor welcomes notification that work is commence on walking route in Rusheen

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City West and Knocknacarra Councillor Donal Lyons welcomes the notification from officials at Galway City Council that the Parks Woodlands Team are to commence work on providing a new woodlands walking route in Rusheen which subject to approval by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, will see work commencing on the new walkway in May/June of 2021.

“The existing lane in Rusheen is widely used by the public. However, damage is occurring to the woodland where the lane ends as walkers are traversing the woodland in various directions and inadvertently causing damage to the woodland surface.

The proposal will see the existing lane being cleaned up and a loose gravel covering being laid along the existing route and a new route being made which is presently most widely used which will create a walkway from the existing lane leading through the woods to the Barna Road. It is hoped that the new route will entice walkers to remain on the new route and thus avoiding further damage to the woodland.

Prior to Christmas, I was made aware that a gate had been erected on the Rusheen lane and advising the public that the lane was a private road. I made representations to Galway City Council and recently received confirmation that the lane is a public right of way. I have been informed that the gate presently in position will be replaced by a smaller gate which will allow pedestrian access to the laneway.

I am delighted that Galway City Council Parks Woodlands Team are now progressing the new walking route which will be a tremendous asset to the local community. It will add significantly to the excellent passive recreation in the Lough Rusheen Amenity Park, the Barna Woods and Silverstrand areas.

I want to thank the officials at Galway City Council Parks Department for their work in designing the new walking route”.