City Councillor welcomes news on construction of passing loop at Oranmore Train station

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – News that the construction of the passing loop at Oranmore train station is close with a contractor about to be appointed has been welcomed by Galway City East Councillor Alan Cheevers

This was clarified yesterday at a meeting between Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister Hildegarde Naughton and Galway City Council Executive and Galway City Council Public representatives .

Councillor Cheevers welcomes the news and the prospect of a designated commuter service going from Athenry to the city saying that this is something that is long overdue as a transport option and also it will serve employees from the county who work in the city.

He added that this is just one option of the Galway Transport Strategy that has been discussed for a number of years but welcomed the news that it is finally coming to fruition.