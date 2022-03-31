City councillor welcomes legislation to allow CCTV in prosecution of illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is welcoming proposed legislation that will see local authorities use CCTV and other technologies to identify and prosecute illegal dumpers.

Proposed by Senator Malcolm Byrne, the legislation will be enacted by the government before the summer as part of a forthcoming bill.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says illegal dumping has been a huge issue across the entire city and county.

Councillor Cheevers says ongoing data protection concerns were leading to difficulty passing the legislation: