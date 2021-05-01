City Councillor welcomes installation of facilities in the city ahead of the summer

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – The confirmation that Galway City Council will install a number of Portaloo facilities around the city this weekend has been welcomed by Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare.

The issue had been raised by many councillors in the city plans are also progressing for more permanent public conveniences and also semi-permanent toilets facilities (Port-a-cabin) on a temporary basis for the summer months.

Councillor Hoare said It is a welcome development adding “We all know that we most hospitality will be outdoors this summer. The semi-permanent toilets facilities will be of much better quality and will hopefully be in place very soon. Also, plan for the development of more automated public conveniences in the city are most welcome.”