City Councillor urges vulnerable people to apply for hardship fund as deadline moved forward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillor Eddie Hoare is urging vulnerable people across Galway to apply for the Hardship Fund before the deadline closes today.

The programme run by Red Cross and Age Action provides a grant of 500 euro to vulnerable people who need technology to communicate with loved ones, or who have incurred extra costs from cocooning such as increased utility bills.

Councillor Hoare says that due to high demand, the deadline to apply for the scheme has been moved up by four weeks.

He’s encouraging people across Galway to get their applications in today.

