City Councillor urges local sports clubs to ensure defibrillators installed

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A City Councillor is calling on sports clubs across Galway to ensure they have defibrillators installed and club members are trained in their use.

Councillor Alan Cheever’s is making the call following the collapse of Christan Erikinson at the Euros match between Denmark and Finland.

He says the incident clearly shows how quick intervention can save lives.

Councillor Cheevers says some clubs across the city have defibrillators, while many others do not – but they should be a universal feature at all sports facilities.

He acknowledges there is cost involved, but says there are supports available and to avail of those supports.