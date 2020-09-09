City councillor to raise anti-social behaviour in east of city when Housing Minister visits Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s growing issues with anti-social behaviour is to be raised with the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien when he visits the city in the coming months.

Fianna Fail city councillor Alan Cheevers has vowed to flag the issue with Minister O’Brien following growing concerns for action, with particular concerns for some social housing developments the east of the city.

It comes as a single parent with two autistic children has revealed her ongoing struggle with the issue in her local authority home.

Anna told Sally-Ann Barrett she does not feel safe in her home and efforts to secure support from Gardai have not yielded any action to date.

Councillor Cheever says a tenant should not feel like a prisoner in her own home and has vowed to call for a joined up approach when the Minister visits Galway.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Galway has called for an urgent refocus on community policing in a bid to tackle increasing anti-social behaviour in the east of the city.

Mayor Mike Cubbard said Gardai need to allocate resources to community policing if the issue is to be addressed – to hear more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…