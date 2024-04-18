City Councillor to meet with Sport Minister over €1m development plans for Salthill Knocknacarra GAA

City Councillor Peter Keane is meeting with the Minister for Sport this week, in relation to development plans for Salthill Knocknacarra GAA.

He will be advocating for the club’s application to the Sports Capital Grant programme for development plans.

The plan includes the installation of full-size 4G pitch and floodlights at the Prairie on Dr Mannix Road at a cost of over €1 million euro.

The Fianna Fáil councillor outlines what he will be pressing Minister Thomas Byrne on:

