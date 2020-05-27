City councillor to host online residents meeting over controversial development at former Westwood Hotel site

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway City Councillor is urging residents of Newcastle and Bushy Park to attend an online residents meeting tomorrow to discuss the controversial student accommodation development at the site of the former Westwood Hotel.

The meeting will be hosted by Cllr Eddie Hoare who aims to highlight a recent application by the project developers to amend a condition of the original planning permission.

The application seeks to temporarily alter a condition of approval so that part of the accommodation could be used by tourists from September until the end of May next year.

Fine Gael Cllr Hoare says the the application has not been well received by locals.