City councillor to chair online meeting on rights of home workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillor Niall McNelis will tomorrow (Wed, Feb 24th) chair a public online meeting on workers rights for those working from home.

“The Right to Switch Off” will focus on shortcomings in workers rights, including lack of adequate statutory sick pay and protection for those working from home.

The public meeting, which will include speakers from SIPTU and the Galway Trades Council, will take place at 7.30 tomorrow evening.

Further information can be found on the Labour Party Facebook page.