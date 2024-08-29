Galway Bay FM

29 August 2024

~1 minutes read

City councillor slams IPAS as ‘disgrace’ after families in city and Salthill centres told to move out

Share story:
City councillor slams IPAS as ‘disgrace’ after families in city and Salthill centres told to move out

City councillor Níall McNelis has slammed IPAS after eleven families in its city centres have been told they have to move out.

The Labour Councillor says residents of centres in Dominick Street and Salthill are being transferred to Clifden.

He says families had been issued with notices to quit in July, but no timeline had been given since then.

Some of the families had been residents in the centre for two years, and Councillor McNelis says it’s come as a major blow this morning.

Councillor McNelis told Sarah Slevin that the families effected are distraught:

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala to reconsider 186 bed hotel at Ballybrit after High Court quashes refusal

An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider plans for a 186-bed hotel at Ballybrit – after the High Court quashed an order refusing permission. The board had ...

Galway artist shortlisted for AIB Young Portrait Prize at National Gallery of Ireland

A young Galway artist has been shortlisted for the AIB Young Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland. Darragh Granahan from Gort was one of 20 a...

Gaillimh le Gaeilge pays tribute as former director Seán Stewart passes away

Gaillimh le Gaeilge is paying tribute its former director Seán Stewart of Stewart Construction following his death this week. The organisation which prom...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major solar farm in South Galway

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a 125 hectare solar farm in South Galway. The development would have a 40 year operati...