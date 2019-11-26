City councillor slams increased use of hateful attitudes by political candidates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is expressing concern over the increasing ‘normalisation’ of hateful attitudes and derogatory rhetoric among political candidates.

Councillor Owen Hanley says some candidates contesting the bye-elections this Friday have expressed such views.

He says women, Travellers and refugees have all been targetted by those seeking to become public representatives.

Social Democrats Councillor Hanley says the gravity of holding public office seems to have been lost