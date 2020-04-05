City Councillor slams increase in illegal dumping during Covid-19 pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is slamming those responsible for increased illegal dumping across the city during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says waste is being illegally dumped everywhere – at clothes banks, bottle banks, in public parks, at public bins and even on the streets.

He says while the issue was always there, the problem has gotten significantly worse over the past number of weeks, with more people at home due to the ongoing crisis.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers says now more than ever, we need stronger legislation to tackle those responsible.

