City councillor seeks to outlaw purchase of mobile phones without ID

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council is seeking to outlaw the purchase of mobile communication devices without proof of identification.

At this week’s meeting, Fianna Fail councillor Mike Crowe put forward a motion for the local authority to call on the Government to legislate for the outlawing of the purchase of phones, sim cards and other electronic communication equipment without valid ID.

The motion was successfully passed by a majority of council members.

Councillor Crowe argues that mobile devices can be purchased cheaply, used for illegal activity and then dumped without any trace.

He says buying these devices should be treated the same as opening a bank account….