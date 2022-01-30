City Councillor Seeks meeting with Irish Water on recent interruptions to service.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – City Councillor John Connolly has contacted Irish Water to seek a meeting on the frequency of water outages affecting the Western Suburbs of the city.

Customers in Galway City West of the Corrib and in Barna and Moycullen were impacted by water outages as Irish Water identified a burst to a rising main from Terryland Water Treatment Plant to Clifton Hill Reservoir.

Repairs were completed yesterday evening but some customers were advised of possible outages today as normal supply was resumed.

Councillor Connolly said that what happened this weekend was the third disruption in the same area since October.

He said:

“I have sought a meeting with Irish Water officials about the cause of this interruption to service bearing in mind that this is the third such outage in the same area since October.

“It also seems that on each occasion it’s taking longer for the service to be resumed and I find it concerning and difficult to understand why such outages are occurring in such frequency on what is essentially the same network.

“I am aware that Irish Water are undertaking some remediation on the network at the moment but people need to be reassured that the entire infrastructure can continue to serve the community without further interruption.”