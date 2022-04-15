City Councillor says Ukrainian refugee crisis highlights need for eviction ban

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says Government must immediately introduce a ban on evictions from rental accommodation in light of the Ukrainian housing crisis.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the eviction ban during the pandemic curtailed the rise of homelessness, but the numbers are once again going in the wrong direction.

He says with the arrival of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, the private rental market is now further squeezed.

Councillor McNelis argues we cannot fight the crisis when faced with soaring homelessness – and a ban on no-fault evictions is needed.