City Councillor says Scoil Caitriona Renmore must get a new school building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city Councillor is calling on the Department of Education to develop a new school building for Scoil Caitriona in Renmore.

Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers says the school building is in urgent need of an upgrade.

Scoil Caitriona is home to 800 pupils across the junior and senior cycles.

The current building has been at capacity for number of years and is supplemented by a number of pre-fabs.

Councillor Cheevers has contacted the Department through his Fianna Fail colleague Deputy to Eamon O Cuiv to see Scoil Caitriona placed on the new schools list.

He says conditions at the school are totally inadequate – to hear more, tune in to FYI Galway from 5…