City councillor says schools can deviate from Department preferred suppliers for PPE

Schools in Galway are being encouraged to shop locally for their PPE needs if needed.

Fine Gael city councillor Eddie Hoare has expressed concern with the procurement guidelines issued by the Department of Education in relation to the purchase of PPE for school.

He argues none of the preferred suppliers on the Department’s draft document are Galway based and only one is based in Connacht.

Councillor Hoare says some schools have reported difficulties such as delays in deliveries, low stock levels, inferior product quality and refusals to accept returns.

He says that following consultation with the Department on the matter, schools are allowed to deviate from the list of preferred suppliers if required.

