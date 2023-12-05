Galway Bay FM

5 December 2023

City councillor says more investment urgently needed to regulate Airbnbs

More investment is urgently needed to tackle illegal Airbnbs in the city.

The matter was raised at a budget meeting of Galway City Council last night, where €130 thousand was taken away from planning control for next year, and re-allocated elsewhere.

There are planning regulations in place with regards the operation of Airbnbs, but these are widely ignored nationwide due to lack of enforcement.

Councillor Cheevers says more rather than less action is desperately needed – as it’s stopping many people from getting housing in the city:

