City Councillor says extra Gardai are needed despite assurances from the force that Galway is getting its fair share

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

A Galway city councillor says it’s his understanding that there is a need for extra gardai in the Galway Division, despite official reassurances from An Garda Siochana that Galway is receiving its fair share of gardai.

Recent anti social incidents in Galway city have led to calls for Galway’s 5 TDs to secure additional garda resources for the city as a matter of urgency.

Responding to concerns raised at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting that people are fearful when walking around the city at night-time, Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley stated that he would love to have a guard in every corner of the city Monday to Sunday, but he just doesn’t have them and other measures such as lighting and CCTV have to be looked at.

In an official statement to Galway Bay FM news today, An Garda Siochana says that since the most recent low strength in 2014, Garda numbers in the Galway Division have increased by approximately 14%, in line with the national comparison.

However Galway City Councillor Mike Crowe says it is his information from speaking to Gardai directly that there are not enough gardai available to police the city adequately